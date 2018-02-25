2 medflighted in accident that closed Mountain Road in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — An accident that sent two people to the hospital shutdown a stretch of Mountain Road in Hanover County.

Officials said the wreck happened Sunday evening in the 15300 block of Mountain Road.

Authorities said two people were medflighted to VCU Medical Center.

One of the victims was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

Traffic was closed between St. Peters Church and Scotchtown roads as crews worked the accident.

No additional details were available at last check.

