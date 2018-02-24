Warmth returns this weekend with some showers around

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The only thing consistent with temperatures over the past few weeks has been the variability. Highs have ranged from 40° to 80°.

After the cool highs on Friday, warm air is returning this weekend as a warm front tracks north of our area. Sunday will be the warmer of the two days, with some places near 80° in the afternoon. The most likely record to be broken this weekend will be Sunday's low temperature in Richmond.

There will be batches of scattered showers at times, but there will be many dry hours both days.

Cooler air will move in for Monday, but highs will still be a bit above normal. Temperatures will jump back into the upper 60s on Thursday before it turns cooler next weekend. A shot of colder air may arrive the middle of next week.

