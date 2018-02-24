× Three injured after car strikes tree in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Three people are in the hospital and one of them is suffering from life-threatening injuries after the car they were in struck a tree Friday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Bailey Bridge Road and Sunday Silence Lane just before midnight. It was determined that the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Three people were transported to the hospital and one was said to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.