Shiver in the River features run, jump and cleanup

RICHMOND, Va. – The fourth annual Shiver in the River festival organized by Keep Virginia Beautiful took place Saturday in Richmond.

The event, billed as RVA coolest Winter Festival, consisted of a run and jump into the James River as well as live music, beverages, food and heated tents.

Some folks also took part in a community cleanup along the river.

“Keep Virginia Beautiful is in the business of picking up litter and changing behavior so that the litter doesn’t get there in the first place,” Environmental Programs Director Tracey Leverty said. “So we run several programs. We help VDOT with the Adopt a Highway program, which we encourage everyone to adopt a two-mile stretch in their neighborhood or somewhere around that needs some attention.”

Keep Virginia Beautiful promotes litter prevention, recycling, waste reduction, beautification and education.