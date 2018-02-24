Powerful display illustrates lives lost to opioid crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A powerful display honoring the lives lost to the opioid epidemic was installed outside a church in the Henrico County Saturday afternoon.

The 3,500 white crosses at Epiphany Lutheran Church on Monument Avenue and Horspen Road illustrate the major impact fatal drug overdoses are having on the Commonwealth.

Victim's names are written on some of the crosses.

The McShin Foundation, which hosts a grief support group every week for folks who have lost someone to an overdose, organized the display and vigil.