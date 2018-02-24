Man convicted in road rage shooting that killed man taking girlfriend home from ultrasound

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A jury has convicted a 46-year-old man who was charged in connection with the road rage shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead last summer.

Early on Saturday morning, the jury found John C. Young guilty on six of eight felony counts: involuntary manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon, assault, tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of armed criminal action, KCTV reported.

Young will be sentenced at a later date.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to a reported shooting in the area of 104th and Holmes and found two victims.

One of them, 19-year-old Christopher Hutson, died as a result of his injuries.

A witness to the shooting who was riding in Hutson’s car said the driver of a blue vehicle had gotten upset and yelled, “Learn to f—— drive.” That driver in the blue vehicle pulled up next to Hutson’s vehicle and fired shots from a handgun.

Hutson did not have a weapon and said nothing to the defendant, the witness stated.

An individual told police that the person driving the blue vehicle in the video released of the reported shooter was John C. Young.

The surviving victim identified Young as the shooter from a photo lineup. Police found blue paint on the victim’s gold vehicle, as well as damage on Young’s vehicle consistent with the paint transfer on the victim’s vehicle.

A fundraising page was started after the shooting for a woman named Tailer Monroe who had lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound.

According to that page, Hutson was the father of Monroe’s unborn child.

The page said they had just left Monroe’s ultrasound appointment and were driving “cautiously” because they were lost. Then the shooting at 104th Street and Holmes happened.

“Tailer’s skull was grazed by a bullet and Chris was shot directly in the head,” the page said. “The expecting parents were taken to the hospital where Chris fought for his life but later passed away leaving behind his girlfriend of 4 years.”

The page said they were high school sweethearts and that Hutson had put aside money to pay for the 3D ultrasound not covered by their insurance.