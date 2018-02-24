Bowling for Boobs event helps women get mammograms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- The third annual Bowling for Boobs event at Bowl America in Short Pump Saturday raised money to provide women in Central Virginia with mammograms.

This year's event benefited the Reach Out For Life group, which advocates early breast cancer detection through a free mammogram.

"There’s so many women that just do not have health insurance to take care of mammogram and Bowling for Boobs is just very instrumental and having information in facilities to make woman aware that there are resources available,” said Zelma Watkins with the Sisters Network of Central Virginia.

CBS 6’s Reba Hollingsworth, Kristen Luehrs, Bill Fitzgerald, Raymond Hawkes, Antoinette Essa and Cheryl Miller took part in the event as did the family of the late Stephanie Rochon.

The longtime CBS 6 anchor, who died of cancer in 2015, worked to help needy women in our community receive free mammograms and chaired Reach Out For Life’s outreach committee.

Additionally, participants honored Rochon by writing messages of love on a wall in her honor.

CBS 6 is Bowling for Boobs at Bowl America Short Pump! @ Bowl America Short Pump https://t.co/EqqI5Urz0D — Antoinette Essa (@AntoinetteEssa) February 24, 2018