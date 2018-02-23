Do you know how to stop the bleeding before help arrives?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- During times of crisis, chaos, and fear, every second counts.

"In just a matter of minutes, someone can lose enough blood that they can actually die," Katherine Challis, trauma program manager at Johnston Willis Hospital, said. "We want people to be empowered to get to them right away, and help right away."

First responders gathered at Richmond International Airport on Friday and practiced a mass casualty emergency response and learned how to quickly stop wounded people from bleeding to death.

The training, hosted by the Central Virginia Coalition to "Stop the Bleed," focused on how to stop severe bleeding before professional help arrives.

The course covered everything from from tourniquets, to stuffing wounds.

"They are practicing how to take the materials, stuff them down into the wound, and apply that direct pressure, and then we have them hold it for several minutes," Challis said.

Minutes that could make all the difference, while waiting for emergency crews to get to the scene.

Officials said the next step is to host a training for all airport employees, that way everyone working in the airport would be prepared to jump in and help in an emergency.

Statement from the Stop the Bleed Campaign:

The Stop the Bleed Campaign launched in 2015 as a way to educate the public on life-saving techniques that could be used during an emergency, such as a mass shooting. Since the 1999 mass casualty incident at Columbine High School in Colorado, more than 300 people have been killed during active shooter situations. The belief is that those already on the scene can best help and save victims if they know what to do, rather than waiting for trained first responders to arrive once the danger has passed.

The hands-on trainings are open to individuals, families, schools, offices, churches, anyone interested can sign up here.