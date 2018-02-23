Some residents irked by Richmond’s new leaf collection plan: ‘I think it’s irresponsible’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some neighbors upset that their leaves have not been picked up despite being bagged fir months ago are questioning if Richmond's new collection method is working.

This comes after the city changed strategy when it comes to collecting the 62-square miles of leaves crews pick up yearly.

In the past, the city would vacuum up what homeowners raked to the street twice a year. Then that changed to once a year.

But now that there is a new leaf collection system in place and some folks are curious if it is working and saving the city money.

Stratford Hills resident Theresa Rodman has concerns with the new program.

"I think it's irresponsible how they've decided to change it," Rodman said. "It's a big waste of money."

Rodman said she has spotted seen issues with the program.

"Our neighbor hand put out 10 bags with on their regular collection day, Tuesday,” Rodman explained. “The truck came by, picked up their super cans, picked up five bags and drove up the road."

Other folks have posted on social media by homeowners stuck with leaves beside the road for months.

"I can't imagine what it has cost for them to go out and do this vacuuming sporadically and miss this one here and there and come back later and get the same area,” Rodman wondered. “It's got to be a huge waste of money."

However, Richmond Public Works Director Bobby Vincent said the new system is working well.

“I'm very pleased with the way the program has worked,” Vincent said.

Vincent said the new system has the city picking up up to ten bags left beside garbage cans and homeowners can pay $30 to have leaves vacuumed.

"We're nearing the end of February and we've just about got the city clean,” Vincent said.

The change in how leaves are collected was designed to be more efficient and save the city money.

"We have certainly spent less,” Vincent said. “In the past we spent up to $2.5 million on leaf collection and we were still collecting leaves well into the month of April.”

Vincent said the city has collected 400 tons of bagged leave or 26,000 bags so far this season. There have been 1500 requests for the vacuum service and 1100 of those have been completed.

Additionally, Vincent said his department has issued 200 violation notices to people who have not raked their leaves in accordance to the program or have allowed their piles to blow into the street.

