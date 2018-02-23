× Monster Jam®, Jeffrey Osborne & Bowling for Boobs

RICHMOND, Va. —

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series is back at the Richmond Coliseum:

Friday, February 23 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 24 – 1:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. Pit Party – Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

These world-class athletes vying to be the Richmond champion are:Blue Thunder driven by Matt Cody, El Toro Loco driven by Mark List, Grave Digger driven by Brandon Vinson, Max-D driven by Jared Eichelberger, Megalodon driven by Justin Sipes, Monster Mutt Rottweiler driven by Cory Snyder, Wonder Woman driven by Collete Davis & Zombie driven by Ami Houde, (Trucks/drivers subject to change.) For more information click here.

An Evening with Jeffrey Osborne with Jazz Keyboardist Alex Bugnon Sunday, February 25, 4 pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third Street. Osborne, He will be performing his greatest hits and surely put on a performance for you to remember for years to come. For Reserved Table Seat Tickets & More Info Call 804-510-9999 or click here.

The third annual Bowling for Boobs event will help raise money for women in Central Virginia who can’t afford to get a mammogram. This year’s venue at Bowl America in Short Pump Sunset on February 24, will benefit Reach Out For Life. The local group advocates early breast cancer detection through a free mammogram. Helping the underserved get a mammogram was the passion of CBS 6 anchor Stephanie Rochon. Stephanie lost her cancer battle in 2015. She chaired Reach Out For Life’s outreach committee. At this year’s Bowling for Boobs event, Stephanie will be honored. Participants can write messages on a memory wall in honor of Stephanie at the bowling alley during the event. The event 4400 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen, is from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call to register and reserve a spot at 804-977-3920. There will also be a silent auction and raffle. CBS 6 is a sponsor of the event. We’ll have three teams playing including Stephanie’s husband and her two sons. For more details click here.