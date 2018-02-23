Monacan, Varina, John Marshall post regional wins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Friday night's sportscast:

Yahoo Sports' long awaited report on the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption mentions 27 different programs including UVA. The mother of former ACC player of the year Malcolm Brogdon reportedly had lunch with one of the two former agents accused of paying collegiate athletes. A statement from UVA said only that they are aware of the report and conducting their own internal investigation

John Marshall got 28 points from Demarr McRae and another 23 from Isaiah Todd in an 83-64 win over George Wythe for the boys 3B regional title.

Tyrese Jenkins led all scorers with 20 points as Varina knocked off Highland springs 59-42 in the boys 5B regional final.

The Monacan boys and girls have both advanced to Monday's 4B regional finals. The boys team got 14 points from Nystil Wilson as they beat Eastern View 57-39.

The Flying Squirrels will have 5 different bobblehead nights, 10 T-shirt nights and a visit from former Public Enemy frontman Flava Flav as part of their 2018 promotional schedule