Heavy police presence at George Wythe, John Marshall basketball game

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police threatened to arrest students Friday night if the crowd of teens attending a basketball game didn't disperse and leave the school property, according to Crime Insider sources.

Crime Insider sources tell John Burkett that the original call was for about 60 kids who were hanging around outside while the Wythe Bulldogs and John Marshall Justices played for a championship on the inside.

About eight police cruisers sealed off the front of the school near Midlothian Turnpike and an additional group of officers were on the back side of the school off Crutchfield Street to make sure nothing happened.

Those sources say the teens were forced off property without arrests.