Students plan to walk out of Central Virginia schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Central Virginia students plan to join the nationwide movement and walk out of class to show their support to end gun violence.

Those walkouts are planned in both March and April.

"Every high school around Richmond (and the United States) is planning on walking out at 10 a.m. to the front of their school for 17 minutes [on March 14]," Freeman high school student Maxwell Nardi said. "Each minute is to commemorate a victim of the shootings. This isn't a partisan movement, this is a movement to recognize that school shootings are a problem and they need to be stopped."

Students will mark the anniversary of the deadly April 20, 1999 shootings at Columbine High School near Denver, Colorado.

"We're marching out of school and not coming back all day," Nardi said.

After protesting outside the school, Nardi said his classmates plan to meet other students protesting in downtown Richmond.

"We're not exactly saying that gun reform is the only answer," Nardi said. "What we do believe is that some form of action needs to be definitively taken and we're going to fight for that."

