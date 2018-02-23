Auditor: DPU supervisor falsified docs, purchased perfect attendance seals online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two Richmond city supervisors may face disciplinary action because of what a report states they did when they were supposed to be training and working on city time.

That recommendation comes from the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) this week after allegations dating back two years involving managers within the Department of Public Utilities and Parks and Recreation.

Officials released a photo of the fake gold seal that the OIG says was affixed to training booklets by a DPU supervisor.

The investigation found that the supervisor abused his authority in 2016 when he and six DPU employees left a multi-class training seminar in Pennsylvania early.

The supervisor admitted to collecting his employees' certificates to place perfect attendance seals on them that he purchased online.

Meanwhile the city auditor substantiated allegations against a Department of Parks and Recreation supervisor for abusing their time by working for an association event while on duty for the city.

The investigation determined the employee accepted two checks in 2016 and 2017, but only cashed one for $450.

The Department of Public Utilities has issued the following statement:

"The Department of Utilities has received a copy of the Audit and is taking appropriate action. DPU has no further comment beyond this is a personnel matter and is being handled as such."

The OIG concluded in both cases that appropriate disciplinary actions be taken within human resources.