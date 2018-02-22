UVA wins 3rd ACC regular season title in five years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Wednesday night's sportscast:

The Virginia Cavaliers got 18 points from Ty Jerome as they beat Georgia Tech 65-54 to clinch the ACC regular season title for the third time in five years. The Cavs will be the top seed in next month's conference tournament in Brooklyn.

Virginia Tech got 14 points from both Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Justin Robinson as they beat number 15 Clemson 65-58. The win was their third straight 20 win season under Head Coach Buzz Williams.

In the A-10, VCU got 26 points and 13 rebounds from Justin Tillman to offset UMass's Luwane Pipkins game high 38 as the Rams snapped their two game losing streak 82-78.

Richmond lost to George Washington 103-77 to extend their losing streak to four. De'Monte Buckingham led five players in double figures with 21.

Virginia State won the CIAA North Division title after they beat Bowie State 75-65. It also gave the Trojans the number one seed in the division for the conference tournament next month in Charlotte.