Sweet Leanne’s Margarita Lime Cupcakes

RICHMOND, Va – Sweet Leanne Fletcher celebrated National Margarita Day with a spiked Margarita Cupcake. You can see more of Leanne’s sweet creations at Big Herm’s Kitchen. For more information, visit www.bighermskitchenrva.com/517​

Sweet Leanne’s Margarita Cupcakes

1 lemon cake box mix

½ cup milk

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup tequila

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon grated orange peel

1 teaspoon grated lime zest

3 eggs

½ box (4-serving size) lime-flavored gelatin

Frosting

1 ½ cups butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4-5 cups powdered sugar

¼ – ½ cup milk

Decoration

¼ cup green sugar crystals

24 thin lime slices

12 thin orange slices (cut into triangles)

24 umbrellas

Directions:

Heat oven to 325°F

Place 24 paper baking cups in regular-size muffin cups.

In large bowl, beat all cupcake ingredients with mixer until blended well. Scrap bowl occasionally.

Divide batter evenly among muffin cups.

Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Cool completely.

In medium bowl, cream butter and vanilla.

Next alternate powdered sugar and milk.

Whip on high for 3-4 mins.

Frost cupcakes.

Sprinkle sugar on small plate then roll edges of cupcakes in sugar.

Place small lime and orange slice on top.