× Suspect arrested in connection to quad shooting that left teen dead

RICHMOND, Va. –Eight months after Jacquesha “Billie” Clanton was murdered in a quadruple shooting in Northside, police arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting.

Police said that Clanton and three others were shot in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road on June 15. Ty’Quan T. Greene, of the 1900 block of Chatsworth Avenue, North Chesterfield turned himself in to the Richmond City Justice Center. Police reported that Greene saw himself on a U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Taskforce’s “Fugitive Friday” segment that aired on a local TV station.

Greene was charged six times with shooting from a motor vehicle in public.

At approximately 7:27 p.m., on Thursday, Jun. 15, 2017, officers responded to Old Brook Road for a report of a fight in progress.

As officers were heading to the scene, a call for shots fired was also received for the same location.

When officers arrived, police found four victims, two males and two females, in the 4100 block of Old Brook Road who were transported to a local hospital.

Clanton, 18, of the 2300 block of North 29th Street, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The three remaining victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEOS DRIVING YOUTH VIOLENCE, CHIEF SAYS

Clanton was the third teen to die within 10 days in the City of Richmond.

Durham said he believes social media is driving the youth violence.

The chief also said as part of the homicide investigation of Clanton, the department has seen several Facebook Live videos the victim posted on Facebook the day she was killed.

In one of those videos, Clanton was in a car with friends and talked about wanting to know who wants to fight her.

The victim’s cousin Mikayla Baylor said she’s heard different stories about what happened.

“She wasn’t a bad person, she wasn’t into a lot of drama and stuff,” Baylor said. “It’s just she take up for a lot of people, every scene she was there to make sure one of her friends are okay.”

“She didn’t deserve to die at all,” Baylor said, through tears.

Police said there was a fight at the location of the shooting, but it is unclear if that fight is related to the shooting. Neighbors reported hearing 20-25 gunshots and 40 shell casings were found at the scene.

Police sources said gang activity is suspected.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective R. Wigfall at (804) 646-6769 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.