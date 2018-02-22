Student frustrations over ‘poor’ conditions at Hampton University go viral

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University students are raising their voices on social media.

They’ve said no one on campus is listening to their concerns of unsafe food and sexual assault complaints.

They’re photos of alleged mold in dorm rooms and food on campus, affiliate WTKR reports.

There is a video captured by students of Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey telling a student to stop talking during the annual town hall meeting on February 20.

Students said issues are routinely brushed off and silenced by the administration and now they’re taking their frustrations to social media with #HUTownhall.

Students are sharing photos of what they say is molded food served at Hampton University’s cafeteria.

There’s also a video of a questionable object inside a serving tray.

Students are also posting videos of poor living conditions inside of campus dormatories.

WTKR spoke with a student, who feared being identified, about her experience.

“I lived in a dorm last year. I now live on campus, but there was mold in the shower. I have asthma and eczema. It was flaring up really bad. They would just come in and spray paint over the mold and spray Clorox over it and two weeks later it would still be there,” the student said.

The student said sexual assault has been another problem happening across campus.

“People have reported it and things still haven’t been getting done. I personally know people who’ve been assaulted by multiple people and these people are still waking around campus. They see their attackers on a daily basis,” she said.

Hampton University responded to these student allegations.

They said because campus is surrounded by water, conditions tend to be favorable for mold, but when mold is reported it’s immediately handled within 48 hours.

Regarding food complaints, the administration said the schools dinning hall passed two inspections last month and the university refers all sexual assault cases to it’s Title IX Office where there are procedures in place to investigate.