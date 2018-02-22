Small town shooting connected to love triangle: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAVERLY, Va. – For the second night in a row, police are investigating shots fired at a home in the small town of Waverly.

While the Wednesday morning shooting is believed to be a retaliation shooting. The early Thursday morning shooting is believed to be related to a love triangle, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police say the drive-by shooting happened just after midnight Thursday in the 200 block of Belvidere Street.

Several rounds went through a car and a home window.

Crime insider sources say the bullet was inches from hitting a man in the head. Those sources say a man inside the home was leaning back on his sofa playing video game. If he was sitting straight up, he may have been struck in the head.

No one was injured.

The shooting is not connected to the one on early Wednesday morning, according to sources.

Police are still looking for a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information can call 804-834-2330.