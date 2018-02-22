Severed foot in running shoe found in Canada belonged to missing Washington man

SEATTLE — Authorities say a severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach belonged to a Washington man.

The Seattle Times reports 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto had been missing since Sept. 19. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities.

It was the 13th severed foot to mysteriously wash up in British Columbia since 2007, according to the New York Times.

Missing 79 y/o Stanley Okumoto last seen 11am Mon Sep 18 @ Huckle & Nels Nelson Central Kitsap. Call 911 if seen. https://t.co/Ejrcb5Te2Y pic.twitter.com/7tbSuJ6KAp — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) September 19, 2017

A tibia and fibula attached to a left human foot with a white ankle sock in a black running shoe was found in December on a Vancouver Island beach in the hamlet of Jordan River.

The Sooke Royal Canadian Mounted Police sent the leg to the coroners’ service. DNA testing confirmed that the foot and leg belonged to Okumoto, according to CTV News.

The rest of Okumoto’s body was found two months later, intact apart from the missing limb. The medical examiner didn’t release further details in the case.