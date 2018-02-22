RINGTHEBELL – It’s National Margarita Day​

RICHMOND, Va – Big Herm Baskerville joined Greg in the kitchen to celebrate National Margarita Day with his signature Margarita Shrimp wrapped Scallops. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond. For more information, visit www.bighermskitchenrva.com/517​

Big Herm’s Margarita Shrimp Wrapped Scallops

Ingredients:

4 limes, juiced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 tablespoons gold tequilla

1 tablespoon orange flavored Triple Sec

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro leaves

½ teaspoon sea salt and black pepper

12 shrimp and 12 smaller sea scallops

12 bamboo skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes

Salsa:

1 medium mango peeled and diced

1 tomato diced

2 scallions diced

1 jalapeno diced

1 tablespoon freshly chopped cilantro leaves

1 tablespoon diced red onion

10 mint leaves, chopped

2 limes, juiced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish

½ teaspoon sea salt and black pepper

Directions:

Add all the marinade ingredients to a large bowl and stir to combine.

Add the shrimp and scallops and set the bowl aside.

Next, add all the salsa ingredients to a serving bowl and mix well.

Remove the shrimp and scallops from the marinade. Put a scallop in the “U” (curved part of the shrimp) of the shrimp and skewer, first through the scallop and then through the shrimp.

In oil pan or grill put skewers on and cook 2 1/2 to 3 minutes on each side.

Drizzle with some extra-virgin olive oil and sprinkle with salt.

Serve over the salsa