Hopewell man arrested for shooting acquaintance during argument

HOPEWELL, Va. – A Hopewell man has been arrested after police say he shot an acquaintance after a verbal argument escalated.

Kwan T. Jones, 27, was arrested on Wednesday, February 21 and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in a public place to cause injury.

There incident happened on February 15 around 2:51 p.m.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of S. 8th Street, in the Thomas Rolfe Court housing complex.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say the shooting took place after a argument between acquaintances.

“The Hopewell Police Department wishes to extend its gratitude to those citizens that provided vital information to our detectives which ultimately led to the identification and arrest of Mr. Jones,” said Lieutenant Paul Intravia of the Criminal Investigations Unit.

Jones has been arraigned on his charges and is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.