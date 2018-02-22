Dance! For a Great Cause

RICHMOND, Va – Stephanie Allan from the Children’s Hospital Foundation and Jessica Morgan, founder of the Virginia Dance Festival stopped by the studio today for a preview of the 19th Annual Virginia Dance Festival happening on Saturday, February 24th at James River High School. There are performances, 2pm and 7pm.

Pheala Johnson, Tarique Logan and Lydia Ross from Appomattox Regional Governor’s School shared a special dance routine. Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Hospital Foundation. You can find more information at http://www.virginiadancefestival.com