BBQ Chicken Quesadilla ​

RICHMOND, Va – Keyshia Moore also known as “Ms. Keyshia” was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen and passed along her recipe for BBQ chicken quesadillas.

Bbq chicken quesadillas

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast

1 small red onion

1 medium yellow bell pepper

Garlic powder

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup bbq sauce of your choice

8 oz shredded cheddar cheese

4 large flour tortillas

Cooking oil for frying

Sour cream (optional)

Green onion (optional)

Add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil to frying pan. Sautee boneless chicken breast, onion, bell pepper, garlic powder and salt and pepper on stovetop over medium high heat until chicken is tender. Once tender shred chicken with fork. Add bbq sauce to mixture. Lay one torilla on a flat surface. Add 2 oz of cheese onto tortilla. Add a serving size spoon of chicken mixture.

Top with 2 more oz of cheese. Top with another torilla. Repeat until all chicken mixture is gone. Add tortillas to preheated frying pan with cooking oil. Let fry over medium high heat until golden brown, about 2 mins per side. Once done cut into fours. Add sour cream and green onion on top. (Optional)

Eat and enjoy!!!

Serves 2