× 2018 Genworth Lights Up! Youth Open House

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Performing Arts Alliance (RPAA) is calling all children and youth 3-18 for their 2018 Genworth Lights Up! Youth Open House, to the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, February 24. The free, biennial event offers more than 30 participatory workshops, lecture demonstrations and performances in the visual and performing arts. Participants will take part in dance, music, theater, media and visual arts workshops provided by individual artists, resident companies and other area arts organizations, including Art 180, Latin Ballet of Virginia, Puppets Off Broad Street, Quill Theatre, Richmond Ballet, School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community (SPARC), Uke ‘n’ Roll, Virginia Opera, Virginia Repertory Theatre, Virginia Stage Combat School, VCU School of the Arts Department of Dance and Choreography Adjunct Faculty Member Ayo Lashaunda Craddock, storyteller Charmaine Crowell-White, violinist Brenda Johnson and Music Together Director Carol Smoot, a program representing Richmond Symphony.

The doors open at 10 a.m. and on-site registration begins at 10:30 a.m., first come, first served basis and continues throughout the day. Activities run 12-5 p.m. This year, RPAA will provide a free shuttle service from several locations in the City of Richmond. For more information on this and the full day’s event, call 804-592-3381 or click here.