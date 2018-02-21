Record-breaking heat warms Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Wednesday afternoon. It's very likely we will set a "double" temperature record today, with the warmest ever low and high for that date.

Noon temp in Richmond of 76 sets a new record for this date, and still a little more warming to go today. #rvawx @cbs6 — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) February 21, 2018

A cold front will slowly drop into the area on Thursday, bringing a chance of rain and cooler weather to the Commonwealth. By midday Thursday, the temperature will range from the mid 70s in southern Virginia to the mid 40s in northern Virginia.

Cooler weather will linger into Friday, but even then, highs will reach above seasonal averages.

The front will retreat northward over the weekend, allowing temperatures to return to the 70s. We'll have a chance of rain Saturday and Sunday, but neither day appears to be a washout. Another front will bring cooler weather to the area early next week, but the temperatures will still remain above seasonal averages. Colder weather is still expected during the first week of March, but the potential for snow or ice on any specific day is too low for speculation at this time.