Pool season is right around the corner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Johnny Mazza Jr. and Johnny Mazza III of Medallion Pools shared how the family business got its started 58 years ago. Medallion Pools offers ground pools, swim spas, hot tubs and more. Medallion boasts the largest showroom on the East Coast and carries a full range of liner covers and pool accessories.



Medallion Pools is located 840 W. Roslyn Road in Colonial Heights.

Learn more by visiting http://www.medallionpools.com or call (804) 526-7665

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY MEDALLION POOLS}