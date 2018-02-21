Man accused of stealing $1,000 worth of wine from Chesterfield Wegmans

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of stealing more than 1,000 worth of wine from a Wegmans store in Chesterfield.

The incident happened on around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 17 at the Wegmans located at 12501 Stone Village Way, near Midlothian Turnpike.

Police say the suspect stole $1,100.00 worth of wine from the grocery store.

In surveillance photos, the suspect can be seen wearing a black Chicago Blackhawks hat, glasses with black frames and black winter coat.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.