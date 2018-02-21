L. C. Bird Skyhawks help Hurricane Irma-damaged Florida school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- It’s a day of reflection in honors History class at L. C. Bird High School in Chesterfield.

"I honestly did not think we'd reach our goal," teacher Michael Hinton told his students. "How does it feel to help another school?"

Mr. Hinton is referencing what the class and the school was able to do for a Florida high school devastated in 2017 by Hurricane Irma.

"When they heard someone like themselves, the same kind of school that's like us, was hurting, they really got behind the project," Mr. Hinton said.

Lehigh Senior High School, near Fort Myers, Florida, sustained severe damage to its classrooms.

The football field was destroyed due the torrential flooding.

"Their demographics were so similar,” student Destiny Brown said. "We felt like if we chose any school, it should be a school so close to us."

"I can't imagine what they're going through," fellow student Ashley Williams said. "Not just physically, but emotionally and spiritually."

The Skyhawk student started collecting money during their lunch period.

They managed to raise $2,700.

Mr. Hinton is hoping the project was a lesson in empathy.

"You'll want to do something like this again hopefully in your life, or inspire somebody else, or get involved in somebody else's program."

Helping a school rebuild is building better minds.

