RICHMOND, Va - Sorana Blackfoot founder and CEO of Un-Broke Women and Diana Parra founder and CEO of Akros Leadership International talked to Cheryl about the upcoming BRIL conference. The event emphasizes connecting women entrepreneurs with the resources they need to grow their business.

The conference is scheduled for Saturday, March 24th at the Delta Hotel by Marriott Downtown Richmond. For more information about the event or to register, go tohttp://www.brilconference.com