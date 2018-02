Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – What started as daydream talk among best friends quickly blossomed into a business. Katie Brents and Madeline Vaiden started 'Of the Valley', an online shop that sells handmade rugs and textiles, after a three week long scouting trip to Mexico.



Learn more about Of the Valley, visit http://www.ofthevalley.me

