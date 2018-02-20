× Let your voice be heard as Henrico selects a new school superintendent

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico School Board has established a timeline for the process of selecting a new superintendent to replace Pat Kinlaw, who will retire June 30.

The board set the schedule, which includes a number of public input opportunities, during a special meeting Feb. 13. It intends to seat Kinlaw’s replacement by July 1.

“Hiring a new superintendent is the most important task a school board can take on,” said School Board Chair and Three Chopt District member Micky Ogburn. “It’s like finding the captain of the ship.”

The board has created a brief anonymous survey as a way to gather input from stakeholders; it is available online in English and Spanish. A paper version of the survey will be available in the main offices of Henrico schools by Feb. 19. Surveys must be submitted before midnight on March 7.

The Board also will host a community input meeting on the search March 1 at L. Douglas Wilder Middle School and a public input session March 8 at the New Bridge Learning Center following the Board’s regularly scheduled work session.

“We want to make sure that the public has a voice in this process,” said Ogburn. “We want to make this as transparent and inclusive a process as we can.”

The School Board is working with the Virginia School Boards Association in the search process. The association will view individual surveys, but the School Board will only see the compiled survey results.

