Person behind Greensville school threats ‘being dealt with’

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — A person accused of posting violent school threats on social media has been identified and is “being dealt with,” according to the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tim Jarratt posted early Tuesday morning that deputies were aware of the social media posts.

Several hours later, he posted the investigation “led to the identification of the individual that posted the threats. This individual is being dealt with by law enforcement through the criminal process.”

He did not indicate whether or not the threats were deemed credible by law enforcement.

The Greensville County Public Schools system posted additional information on its Facebook page.

“In recent days, threatening messages targeting schools in other localities have been posted to social media. During the early morning hours of February 20th, a message that referenced Greensville was posted to a fake social media account. The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office was notified, and through the diligent efforts of investigators, the individual who posted the message was quickly identified, and is being dealt with by authorities,” the post began. “With the safety of students as our top priority, we can never take any threat lightly. Many thanks to the individuals who reported the message, and to our law enforcement partners who continue to work alongside us as we maintain our commitment to keep all students safe at school.”

Greensville County Public Schools system consists of Greensville County High School and Wyatt Middle School.

