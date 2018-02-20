Genworth ‘Lights Up! Youth Open House’ returns to Dominion Energy Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The "Genworth Lights Up! Youth Open House" returns to the Dominion Energy Center Saturday, February 24.

The day will be filled with hands-on workshops, lecture demonstrations and performances in the visual and performing arts for children of all ages! The Latin Ballet of Virginia is one of the many groups participating in the all day event. Deshon Rollins, Nicolas Betancourt, Jay Williams and Roberto Whittaker of the Latin Ballet of Virginia joined us in studio for a special performance.

Genworth 'Lights Up! Youth Open House' is Saturday, February 24 from noon- 5 p.m. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m. Event is Free and open to everyone.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND PERFORMING ARTS ALLIANCE}