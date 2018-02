Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lane Casadonte is in Arizona for Giants' Spring Training and caught up with catcher Aramis Garcia, who could start the season in Richmond with the Flying Squirrels.

In High School Boys Hoops action, Highland Springs upset the defending Class 5 State Champs L.C. Bird 62-59 to advance to the Region semifinals.

Also in the Class 5B Region Quarterfinals, Douglas Freeman beat Henrico 60-51. The Rebels will meet Varina in the semifinals.