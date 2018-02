HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Two people have been displaced after a house fire in Henrico county Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials said at approximately 3:30p.m. crews responded to a house fire in the 8000 block of Hermitage Road.

The first units arrived at the single-family home within four minutes.

There were no injuries during the fire.

Two adults have been displaced.

The Henrico Fire Marshal Office is investigating the cause of the fire.