Police investigated threat believed to be aimed at Petersburg schools

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Schools and police investigated a social media threat Monday morning believed to be aimed at the city’s middle and high school, according to school officials.

In an email and phone call to parents and staff, the school district said school officials, along with Petersburg police immediately investigated the social media post and found that the threat was made “against another school district.”

They went on to say that the threat did not involve any Petersburg school and the affected school district is now investigating. There is no word what school district was actually involved in the threat.

School officials did specify what was contained in the social media threat.

“Safety is a priority in Petersburg schools, and we want to thank the students who spoke up today and notified school officials about the social media post,” said school officials in the email. “Our safety as a community depends on everyone working together and communicating when we see something wrong or dangerous.”

Petersburg schools said after last week’s shooting at a Florida high school, Petersburg police officers have increased their visibility at all Petersburg schools.

They said that the move is to “reassure students and staff members about our commitment to safety and security.”

