No connection found between Northside shootings minutes apart: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two shootings on Richmond's Northside happened about seven minutes apart on Sunday night.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that investigators are looking into whether the two shooting are linked but at this point have not found a connection.

The first shooting was reported at 8:20 p.m. around 4th and Dill avenues in Highland Park. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Sources believe the victim was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The victim’s injuries are consider non-life-threatening.

The second shooting happened minutes later in the 1100 block of St. John Street in Gilpin Court. Police said that victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have a description of a suspect in either shooting at this time. Their investigation is ongoing.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

