Man riding bicycle stole cash register from Chesterfield store: Crime Insider

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into a Chesterfield County convenience store, stole a cash register, and pedaled away on a bicycle, according to Crime Insider sources.

The incident happened Sunday night at the food mart located in the 3000 block of East River Road in South Chesterfield.

Crime Insider sources say a man kicked the front door of the store and went straight for the cash drawer. Those sources say the man then pedaled away from the crime scene.

A description of the suspect or his bicycle have not been released at this time.

This is the third time in recent months that the convenience store near the Virginia State University campus has been hit by crooks.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.