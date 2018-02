RICHMOND, Va – Stylist and Fashion Blogger Shanna Battle showed off the Dress for Success capsule collection from Talbot’s in our studio. Proceeds from the 5-piece ladybug inspired collection benefit Dress for Success. They can be purchased at any Talbot’s location or online athttp://www.talbots.com starting on February 20th. For more styles from Shanna check outhttp://www.meandminnie.com