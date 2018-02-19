Expecting mom Jasmine Norwood buys baby supplies for moms-to-be

RICHMOND, Va. — As many of you may already know, CBS 6 reporter Jasmine Norwood is expecting a child. So, in the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives, she decided to help some local mothers who are also expecting.

The moms-to-be where out shopping for baby supplies, when Norwood surprised them at the checkout counter by offering to pay for their items.

“We just try to do things that help people in the community,” said Norwood. “We just ask that you then help somebody one day when you can.”

“Thank you guys so much,” said one expecting mother.

Norwood said she wanted to help the expecting mothers since she is also expecting and relates to what they are going through.

