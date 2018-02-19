2 Vermont women arrested in Richmond-area bank robberies

RICHMOND, Va. — The FBI have arrested two Vermont women for robbing two banks in the Richmond area just before Christmas.

Amber R. Fusco and Jennifer L. Bessette were arrested last week, according to court documents.

The two women are accused of robbing the BB&T Bank at 5001 Lakeside Avenue in Henrico on Wednesday, Dec. 20 and the Wells Fargo Bank at 4901 West Broad Street in Richmond three days later.

According to court documents, in both cases Fusco walked into the banks and produced a note demanding money from the teller. In the Henrico robbery, police say the suspect displayed a firearm.

The documents say that Bessette was the getaway driver but helped plan the robberies.

The FBI has been investigating the case for several months, but agents say that Fusco admitted to the robberies after being arrested and interviewed.

Fusco and Bessette have been charged with bank robbery and brandishing a firearm.

They remain behind bars in Vermont.