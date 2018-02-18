‘Unfounded rumors’ postpone Hanover High pep rally

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Officials have postponed a pep rally scheduled for Monday morning at Hanover High School over “unfounded rumors” posted online over the weekend

Police said there is no threat to the school and that the pep rally will be rescheduled.

School officials are working to minimize any interruptions at the school and said additional staff members will be at the school Monday to provide support.

There has been no word yet when the pep rally will be rescheduled.

Hanover High Principal Kris Reece sent the following email to parents about the decision:

I’m writing to inform you that the pep rally scheduled for tomorrow morning will be postponed to a later date to avoid any further disruption at our school. As noted in my previous messages, a variety of rumors involving safety concerns at Hanover High School have been circulating in the community, and this has continued throughout the weekend. One of the rumors involves the pep rally scheduled for tomorrow. We have worked through the weekend with our law enforcement partners, and I want to reassure you again that all of the rumors have been thoroughly investigated and determined to be false. As a result, there is no cause for alarm, and no credible threat is believed to exist. Nevertheless, we are sensitive to the concerns that have been shared with us and feel it is in everyone’s best interest to postpone tomorrow’s event in order to minimize any further interruption to the instructional day. We understand that recent events and the ensuing rumors have been very upsetting and unsettling. Please be assured that we will continue to work diligently alongside our law enforcement partners to ensure safety remains a top priority. To this end and to provide an additional level of reassurance, there will be an additional law enforcement presence in the area tomorrow as there was on Friday. Extra school division administrators will also be on-hand to provide any further support that may be necessary. I hope this information is helpful and further addresses any concerns you may have about the rumors that have been circulating recently. Thank you for your continued support of our efforts in providing a safe environment for our outstanding students.