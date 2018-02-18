Chester church fills car with shoes for nonprofit organization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, Va. -- Members of Redemption Church showed up to service with a little something extra on Sunday. They brought hundreds of pairs of gently used shoes for a drive called, Soles 4 Souls.

This is the first time Redemption Church on W Hundred Road in Chester took part in this drive. Soles4Souls is a nonprofit organization that encourages community members to fill a KIA Soul with shoes with the aim of providing everyone around the world with a pair of shoes.

"It's an organization that is all over the world," said Chrisman White, an event organizer and Redemption Church member. "And what they do is they collect shoes and other clothing items that can either be reused as shoes or repurposed in small businesses that are like start ups in villages."

Sunday's goal was to collect 500 pairs of shoes, and members donated about 300 pairs.

White said seeing the community come together was exciting and motivates the congregation to continue the drive next year.

If you'd like to donate shoes, you still have time. Redemption Church leaders will put Soles4Souls boxes outside the church were you can drop off your gently used shoes.

