Social media threat targets Stafford, Spotsylvania middle schools

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are investigating a threatening social media post aimed at two middle schools in northern Virginia Sunday.

T. Benton Gayle Middle School in Stafford County and Thornburg Middle School in Spotsylvania County both received threats, according to both county’s sheriff’s offices.

According to officials, the social media post included a photo of a handgun. While officials acknowledged they are not sure if the gun depicted is real, officials said they are taking the threat seriously.

Stafford County Schools officials said deputies will provide extra security Monday at Gayle Middle School as a precaution.

“Please be assured the administration at Gayle Middle School will continue to investigate the source of the threat as well as to maintain vigilance to provide for student safety,” officials said.

Both Spotsylvania and Stafford detectives are investigating.

Stafford County Schools officials also asked for parents help.

“If your child knows of the person who posted the threatening message, contact school administrators. Please encourage your student to report any threats to the school,” officials said.