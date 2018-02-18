Record-level warmth arrives this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The warmest day this year so far has been 74° on February 15. Temperatures will be even warmer this week.

Warm air from the south will get pushed into the eastern United States Tuesday into Wednesday of this week, producing highs well into the 70s.

Forecast highs for Tuesday are in the low to mid 70s away from the coast.

Highs Wednesday will be even warmer. If we see minimal cloud cover, some areas will approach 80°. This will be the warmest day since it hit 82° on November 3.

Tuesday's temperatures will probably not break any records. On Wednesday, it looks like we will set new records for the warmest low and high temperatures for that date.

A cold front will lower temperatures a bit Thursday into Friday, but highs will be back in the upper 60s and lower 70s next weekend. The pattern for the following week continues to show above normal temperatures.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: