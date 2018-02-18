When record-level warmth arrives this week
Crash shuts down I-64 east in Henrico headed to Richmond

Posted 6:13 pm, February 18, 2018, by , Updated at 06:15PM, February 18, 2018

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A crash has shutdown all lanes of I-64 east near the Broad/Glenside exit headed into Richmond Sunday afternoon.

VDOT reported the crash happened at mile marker 183 in Henrico County.

Traffic was backed up one mile as of 6:10 p.m.

