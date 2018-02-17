Crews battle mobile home fire in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters battled a blaze at a mobile home in Prince George County on Saturday afternoon.

Photos posted to the Prince George County Fire and EMS Facebook page show crews battling a fire at the home on Wood Duck Street.

Officials said when the first units arrived, crews spotted fire and smoke billowing from a corner of the mobile home.

Firefighters made it into the structure and the fire was “quickly knocked down,” but units remained on the scene for hours keeping an eye on hotspots.

Officials noted that the blaze impacted multiple rooms and photos of interior and exterior show heavy damage.

There was no word if anyone was inside when the blaze broke out or if anyone was injured.

WTVR CBS 6 News has reached out to Prince George County Fire officials to find out what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.