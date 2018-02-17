× Trash truck strikes traffic light pole, knocks out power at intersection

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Crews are on scene working to repair a traffic light pole after a trash truck ran off the road and hit it in the county’s West End Saturday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Ridgefield Parkway and Gaskins Road around 9 a.m. for a single vehicle accident. It was determined that a trash truck had ran off the road and struck a traffic light pole, causing it to fall on the truck and shutting down power at the intersection.

Traffic in the eastbound lanes of Ridgefield Parkway between Falconbridge Drive and Gaskins Road is closed and a detour is set up as crews from Henrico County Public Utilities work to remove the pole from the truck, repair it and restore power at the intersection. The project is currently estimated to take anywhere from 8 to 10 hours to complete.

The driver of the trash truck was not injured in the accident and was ticketed for a traffic infraction.

Police are asking for drivers to avoid the area if possible and encourage anyone who may have seen the crash to contact them at 804-501-5000.