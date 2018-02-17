Shelter waiving adopting fee Sunday after taking in 12 dogs in 48 hours

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) will be waiving adoption fees Sunday after the agency has taken in 12 dogs over the past 48 hours.

Additionally, animal control officials are asking for the public’s help to identify two dogs found abandoned in a crate at shelter’s back gate on Saturday.

“While I’m trying to be grateful that the dogs will now be cared for at RACC,” officials posted on Facebook. “I’m frustrated that someone would do this. We have found; recently and frequently, people are dumping dogs at RACC that live in other jurisdictions.”

Officials pointed out that the shelter cannot take in animals from outside Richmond city limits.

“It is paramount that people understand we are unable to shoulder the burden for every animal in need,” officials said. “Our shelter is packed with dogs waiting for court cases and we have taken in 12 “stray” dogs in the past 48 hours.”

Officials said that if folks have been considering adopting or fostering an animal, they could really use your help. In fact,

“There is no vacancy at the inn.”

To adopt a pet from RACC, you must be 18 years of age or older, provide a current photo ID (driver’s license or state ID card), and provide a carrier for your adopted cat or a leash and collar for your adopted dog. You must also complete an adoption application form and interview process to ensure that each pet adopted will be matched to the most compatible new owner.